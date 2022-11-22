Each year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assigns a rating of one to five stars to hospitals nationwide. In 2022, Winona Health received the highest possible score, a five-star rating.
Of the 4,586 hospitals compared, only 431, or 13.8 percent, earned five stars.
CMS publicly reports on more than 100 quality measures through the Care Compare website. The Overall Hospital Star Rating incorporates a variety of those measures and divides them into five quality categories encompassing: safety of care; readmission; patient experience; timely and effective care; and mortality.
“Winona Health has a deep commitment to high-quality health care for our community. Quality and safety are a cornerstone for our caregivers in their service to our family, friends, and neighbors, and that is something we are all very proud of,” said Rebecca Lamberty, chief administrative officer at Winona Health. “Achieving a five-star quality rating is a reflection on our culture of continuous process improvement and on the dedication of our caregivers.”
CMS, along with key stakeholders, developed the methodology to calculate and display overall hospital-level quality using a star rating system.
For more information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.
For more information about the CMS Overall Star Rating, visit Overall hospital quality star rating | Provider Data Catalog (cms.gov).
