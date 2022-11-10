Winona Health was recognized by UCare for improving the health of UCare members enrolled in Special Needs BasicCare (SNBC) plans. UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health coverage and services across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
“As a caregiver at Winona Health, I know that we’re focused on providing the best care for each and every patient,” said Merry Enright, clinical quality coordinator at Winona Health. “This includes everything from pre-visit planning and recommending regular health screenings, asking questions and listening attentively to each person’s needs and concerns, to providing both evidence-based and personalized care to help each person improve their health and well-being.”
UCare’s annual “A Salute to Excellence!” recognizes clinics and care systems with top results in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures, including preventive care, disease management, behavioral health, maternity care, care transitions, and medication management.
During the event, UCare President and CEO Hilary Marden-Resnik said, “Speaking on behalf of our Board of Directors and leaders, we feel deep gratitude for what we at UCare call ‘people power’ and for your partnership in making sure our members get the care they need – and even more importantly – the quality of care they deserve.”
To learn more about caregivers and services at Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.
