Winona Health is offering free depression screening on National Depression Screening Day. Screening is available to adults by appointment on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
One of every five adults may experience depression at some point in their lives. Depression is treatable, and help is available at Winona Health.
People who have any of the following symptoms of depression are encouraged to come in for screening:
•A persistent feeling of sadness.
•Loss of pleasure in usually enjoyable activities.
•A feeling of hopelessness, helplessness, and worthlessness.
•Changes in sleep patterns and appetite.
•Loss of energy.
•Restlessness.
•Thoughts of death or suicide.
Screening will be in the psychiatric and counseling services suite on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona.
Appointment times are limited. The screening process will take approximately 30 minutes for a brief questionnaire and a meeting with a mental health therapist. To schedule an appointment, call Winona Health psychiatric and counseling services at 507-454-2606.
