Winona Health was recognized for providing outstanding care to pediatric and adult UCare members enrolled in PMAP/MinnesotaCare plans.
UCare’s is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health coverage and services across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The organization’s 13th annual “A Salute to Excellence!” was held virtually September 30 to recognize 18 clinics and care systems with top results in 2020 Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures – including preventive care, disease management, behavioral health, maternity care, care transitions and medication management.
“Our primary care team, from our providers and nurses to our schedulers and pre-visit planners, focus on ensuring every patient gets the care they need,” said Merry Enright, RN, population health manager at Winona Health. “We do this whether or not an award is involved, but we all appreciate being recognized for hard work and excellent care.”
“UCare’s provider partners are a vital extension of our people power. Especially during this pandemic, we are so grateful for the high quality and safe care you and our teams provide our members to put them on a path to their best health,” said UCare President and CEO Mark Traynor at the event. “You’re on the front lines every day helping our members overcome their health challenges.”
To learn more about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org.
