“Understanding Grief – as a Griever, as a Supporter, and as a Friend,” a presentation by Randy Stocker sponsored by Winona Health Hospice, will be held on Thursday, August 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Watkins Manor Great Hall at 175 East Wabasha Street in Winona.
Stocker is the author of the book, “Hugs Help,” and is a professional speaker about loss, resilience, and grief. He speaks directly to those grieving and to those supporting them.
“When I heard Randy speak at another event, I was touched by his deep passion for grief support and his unique ability to connect with those he speaks to,” said Tami Groth, Winona Health chaplain and bereavement coordinator. “I immediately thought that those we support through our hospice program, and others in our community, would benefit from Randy’s experience and insight.”
Stocker believes that loss and grief have a major impact not just on our personal lives but on workplace engagement, communication, and on personal well-being and mental health as well. Plus, secondary loss is a challenge that both grievers and supporters experience throughout their lives that has a ripple effect on workplaces too. Grievers wonder, “Am I going crazy? Am I making the right decisions? How do I focus on work?” Colleagues wonder, “Am I doing and saying the right things? How do I work with this person most effectively?”
Attendees can expect a heartwarming, humorous, and helpful presentation to give them ideas for better managing their own feelings of grief and loss and helping those they care about handle theirs as well.
The presentation is free and open to the public, and no registration is necessary.
Those who have questions may call Winona Health Hospice at 507-457-4468.
