Winona Health invites all men to a relaxing and casual men’s health event. “A Drink with the Docs” is Monday, November 28, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Bub’s Brewing Company lower-level party room at 65 East Fourth Street in Winona.
Winona Health providers will share helpful information, answers to some of the questions they hear from men every day, and answer attendees’ questions, which may be submitted in advance when signing up.
Attendees can kick back and enjoy complimentary root beer and other soft drinks and appetizers. Other beverages will be available for purchase.
This event is free and open to men ages 21 and older. To help organizers plan for refreshments, reserve your seat for “A Drink with the Docs” online at winonahealth.org/men, or call Winona Health at 507-474-3167.
