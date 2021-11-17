The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 18, and Winona Health’s Cardiac Rehabilitation staff is providing free quit kits to help people take the first step – or maybe the 20th step—to kicking the habit and improving their health.
“Take five minutes to do the math and figure out how much smoking costs you in dollars,” said Lynn Sprain, MS, RT, RCEP, with Winona Health’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Department. “Then consider that the money is insignificant compared to the toll it’s taking on your heath. There is no doubt: quitting is worth the effort.”
The free quit kits will be available at Main Street Clinic, at the corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Winona, and at the information desks at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, during the Great American Smokeout on November 18. Anyone who is interested in quitting tobacco can stop in and pick up a quit kit while supplies last.
“By quitting, or even decreasing tobacco use, you will be taking an immediate step toward a healthier life and reducing your cancer risk,” said Sprain.
“Every day is a great day to quit tobacco,” added certified physician’s assistant Kristin Badenhorst at Main Street Clinic. “If you are ready, and would like additional resources or support, talk to your healthcare provider or schedule an appointment with one of us at Main Street Clinic.”
To learn more about healthcare providers, visit winonahealth.org. Choose a provider and let them help you get started.
