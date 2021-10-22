As of Monday, October 25, COVID-19 testing and vaccination for COVID-19 and flu in the Winona Health Parkview Office Building, at 825 Mankato Avenue in Winona, will be as follows:
Vaccination hours for COVID-19 and flu: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will not be a vaccination clinic Saturday, October 30.
Testing hours for COVID-19: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winona Health follows the guidelines and priority phases for vaccine administration as defined by the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information on www.winonhealth.org. Other community websites to check include Winona County, www.co.winona.mn.us, and the city of Winona, www.cityofwinona.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.