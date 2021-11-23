Everyone age 18 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine. Those who received Pfizer or Moderna may get a booster if it has been at least six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Those who received the Janssen vaccine, may get the booster if it has been at least two months since they received their COVID-19 vaccination.
Winona Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus. No appointment is necessary. Those who wish to receive their booster vaccination or their first vaccine dose, or to have their child age 5 or older vaccinated, can walk in to the Parkview Office Building, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. As with all COVID-19 vaccinations, a 15-minute observation period following vaccination is required. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring an insurance card if available. Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
The Winona Health Vaccination Clinic will be closed Thanksgiving Day, November 25, and will resume normal hours Friday, November 26.
In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 and older, Winona Health is providing booster/3rd dose vaccinations for those 18 and older who received their first dose of J & J at least two months ago or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Thanksgiving Day). Walk-in vaccination is available at Rushford Clinic, but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination on www.winonhealth.org. Other community websites to check include Winona County, www.co.winona.mn.us, and the city of Winona, www.cityofwinona.com.
Winona Health is also offering free flu vaccination to those aged six months and older in the walk-in Vaccination Clinic in the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
