The 2022 Ben and Adith Miller Classic, an annual event supporting local patients, will be Monday, August 8, at Cedar Valley Golf Course, 25019 County Road 9 outside Winona.
The Ben and Adith Miller Classic features an 18-hole main event and a 9-hole Green Monster Challenge, which are both four-person scrambles. The classic features a free golf exhibition open to the public at 4:45 p.m.
This year’s featured pro is World Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Walters who shares his remarkable comeback story. Walters experienced a spinal cord injury early in his career and was told he’d never walk again. Although he had to adjust, he was determined to never give up the game he loves. Walters and one of his rescue dogs will entertain and inspire people of all ages and abilities.
18-hole main event
The main event begins with registration and lunch at 11 a.m., followed by a noon shotgun start. Participation in the main event includes hole sponsorship recognition, registration for four golfers, competition prizes, refreshments on the course, a gift, the exhibition, and a group photo, followed by awards and dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant.
Green Monster Challenge
The Green Monster Challenge begins at 12:30 p.m. with registration and lunch. Then, participants will head out on carts for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start on Cedar Valley’s Green Monster course. Registration includes lunch, refreshments on the course, competition prizes, and awards. Green Monster hole sponsorships are also available and include registration for four.
Registration
Registration for the 18-hole main event and the Green Monster Challenge is open to all. The 18-hole main event includes registration for a foursome.
Individuals or pairs are welcome to register for the Green Monster and will be paired with others.
Registration is open, and golfers will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the Ben & Adith Miller Classic including individual and group registration, contact the Winona Health Foundation at 507.457.4394 or email JaNell Heim at jaheim@winonahealth.org. More information is also available at www.winonahealth.org/foundation.
History
The annual golf outing began in 1990 and is a fundraiser for the Winona Health Foundation’s Ben and Adith Patient Care Fund. The Patient Care Fund was established by Benjamin Miller in 1986, in honor of his wife Adith, as a unique community resource to help people in need pay for medical care at Winona Health.
In fiscal year 2021, tournament participants helped the Winona Health Foundation Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund help 434 people cover more than $576,000 in medical care.
