Denver Brown, a certified physician assistant (PA-C) at Winona Health has received the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Physician Assistant Program and Services 2021 Preceptor of the Year award, which recognizes preceptors for providing excellent educational opportunities for physician assistant students.
According to Maria Meller, coordinator of clinical program services for the Department of Physician Assistant Studies and Services, “Denver has been a favorite with the program for many years.”
A student of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Physician Assistant Program said, “Denver provided an exceptional learning experience. He allowed me to have an active role in procedures and helped me to grow as a provider by asking thought-provoking questions and providing thorough education on various topics. He was and still is my role model for talking with patients, providing clear and appropriate levels of education to patients and remaining up to date with the newest health maintenance screening recommendations, treatment plans, and constantly expanding his scope of practice. I could have stayed and learned from him all year!”
The award was presented in December 2021 by Dr. David Aspery, professor and chair of the Department of Physician Assistant Studies.
Brown has been caring for the community at Winona Health since 2016. He is from Becker, Minn., and earned his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University (WSU) before completing the physician assistant program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. He achieved a perfect score on his Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam. While earning his undergraduate degree at WSU, he was a supplemental instructor for anatomy and physiology and a nursing assistant at Saint Anne of Winona, now Benedictine Living Community — Winona.
To schedule appointment with Denver Brown, PA-C, who is also a certified tobacco treatment specialist, call the Winona Health Family Medicine department at 507-457-7648. To learn more about Winona Health and local healthcare providers, visit winonahealth.org.
