Andrew Edin, MD, Winona Health Internal Medicine physician, is retiring after more than half a century of caring for the Winona community.
To honor and thank him for his service and celebrate his well-earned retirement, Winona Health invites community members to an open house Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to noon, on the Winona Clinic first floor at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
“Winona Health is 128 years old, and Dr. Edin has been a caregiver here for 53 of those years. The impact he has made on families in our community is unparalleled. Winona Health and the Winona community are very fortunate to have had Dr. Edin delivering stellar care to patients. His retirement is certainly bittersweet,” said Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health president and CEO.
A board-certified Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Edin earned his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and completed his residency at Hennepin County General Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. He has been with Winona Health since 1969.
In appreciation of his years of service, Winona Heath will make a gift to the Winona Health Foundation in Dr. Edin’s honor.
Those wishing to send a retirement message to Dr. Edin electronically may do so through the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org/thanks. Please do not share any personal health information in your message.
