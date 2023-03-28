Winona Health is welcoming new participants to its Food as Medicine program.
Over the course of the seven-month program, participants receive, at no cost, a selection of diabetes-friendly pre-made meals, fresh produce, and shelf-stable groceries. Participants are supported throughout the program with check-in calls from the Food as Medicine Team as well as educational newsletters and recipes.
“Participating in the program was easy. My favorite part was the recipes and informational handouts that tell you about carbohydrates. I found those very helpful,” said Mary Janis, who has participated in the Food as Medicine program. “It was great having a box of food and recipes to use them, along with the education about how things affect your body. It also helped me find healthy foods that I didn’t know I liked.”
The purpose of the Food as Medicine program is to assess the impact of healthy meals and food on adults with diabetes. Enrollment into the program requires an A1C measurement (average blood sugar) of eight or over as determined by a lab test.
Janis said the effects of participating in the program are lasting. “I feel better. My blood sugar is more under control with no big morning spike anymore. The program helped me change my eating lifestyle; I enjoy healthier options just as much as the things I used to eat. I crave vegetables now; I eat a lot less meat and fewer sweets. I’m feeling the good effects of that.”
The Food as Medicine program is open to a limited number of Winona Health patients and will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on A1C≥8 and other qualifying factors. Those who participate must commit to all seven months of the program, including a follow-up appointment in month eight to collect final labs and survey information. Participants who fully complete the program are eligible to receive a $25 gift card for groceries.
The deadline for signing up is April 7. Those who have questions and are interested in participating are invited to visit the Winona Health website, winonahealth.org/FAM, or call 507-453-3749.
