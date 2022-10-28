The Winona Health Volunteers Holiday Happiness begins Wednesday, November 2, in the Glady D. Miller Gift Shop on the first floor of the hospital, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Holiday Happiness features a festive variety of decorations, clothing and accessories, and gifts ranging from unique, useful kitchen items to beautiful puzzles.
“Our volunteers do an amazing job of finding interesting and unique items for shoppers to choose from,” said Winona Health Volunteers Manager Kris Walters. “This is one of those annual events community members and caregivers look forward to each year.”
Holiday Happiness runs through December 23 at the following hours:
November 2-4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with special bakery items)
November 5: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 12 through December 23:
Tuesdays through Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Holiday Happiness supports local health care with proceeds going towards projects to benefit patients and residents at Winona Health.
Masking is required at Winona Health.
For more information, contact the Winona Health volunteer office at 507-457-4342.
