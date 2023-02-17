When it comes to mental health care, there is a need that lies between regular visits with a psychiatrist or counselor and 24-hour inpatient care. That’s where Winona Health’s new Intensive Outpatient Program comes in.
People participating in an Intensive Outpatient Program typically meet three or four times a week for two to three hours at a time during which they’ll participate in individual and group therapy and other activities.
Intensive Outpatient Programs are designed to provide treatment for depression, addiction, eating disorders, or mental health issues that don’t require detoxification or 24-hour care. It’s an option that allows people to get the care they need, while also maintaining their day-to-day activities. The program is also helpful for people who would benefit from continued treatment and support after receiving inpatient mental health care.
Winona Health’s Intensive Outpatient Program is designed to help people:
• Manage anxiety/anxiety disorders.
• Manage stress/stress-related disorders.
• Develop or improve coping skills.
• Manage the emotional effects of complex issues.
• Stabilize symptoms.
This option may be helpful for people living with a mental health disorder or suffering from significant symptoms. Others who experience positive results from this type of care:
• Are motivated to make changes.
• Are open to participating in care in a group setting.
• Do not pose an imminent risk to themselves or others.
• Are looking for support.
• May have tried other avenues of treatment without satisfaction.
• Are looking for stabilization of mental health symptoms.
Many health plans cover this type of mental health care for those who qualify.
Referral agencies or individuals may contact Winona Health with questions about eligibility for this program. To learn more about Winona Health’s Intensive Outpatient Program, call 507-457-7731, or visit winonahealth.org.
