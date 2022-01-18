Beginning the week of January 17, Winona Health’s walk-in vaccination clinic will be open for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The vaccination clinic is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus.
“Our staff has been doing an incredible job of meeting our community’s needs. Now, after having the vaccination clinic open five days a week since last fall, we can adjust our resources.” noted Sara Gabrick, chief nursing officer at Winona Health. “The community’s biggest demand is currently COVID-19 testing.” COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered in the Parkview Office Building on a walk-in basis as testing supplies are available.
Flu vaccination is available to everyone six months and older. COVID-19 vaccination is available to ages 5 and older. As with all COVID-19 vaccinations, a 15-minute observation period following vaccination is required.
For COVID vaccinations, it’s important to bring your vaccination card when coming for a second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A 15-minute observation period is required after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Bring an insurance card if available. Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available at Rushford Clinic, but appointments are preferred to reduce wait time.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination on www.winonhealth.org.
