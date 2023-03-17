Caregivers at Winona Health are inviting applicants for their new Patient Experience Advisory Committee.
“Patients, families, and community members offer unique perspectives and important feedback about their experience navigating the health system,” said Jessica Remington, Winona Health associate vice president of business development. “Our new Patient Experience Advisory Committee will include patients, family members, and community members who are interested in sharing their thoughts and opinions about their health care experiences and their needs, priorities, and preferences.”
Remington notes that there are many ways caregivers at Winona Health listen to the wants and needs of their patients, residents, and their families. The Patient Experience Advisory Committee will provide another, more intentional, and proactive way to engage with community members to better understand priorities, get feedback, and learn about patient preferences.
“Our goal is to ensure that patient and community voices are embedded in every aspect of how we provide care here at Winona Health,” said Remington. “This new committee will help us deepen our understanding and ultimately further our vision of creating the most inclusive, compassionate, and self-generating community health movement in the nation.”
Those who are interested in participating as a volunteer on the Patient Experience Advisory Committee are invited to apply. There are options including one-hour, in-person meetings, online participation, or a real-time feedback process.
More information and an application that can be printed and returned or completed online are available at winonahealth.org/experience.
Those who would rather request an application or a link to the application can email patientexperience@winonahealth.org.
