Winona Health caregivers accept the Minnesota Hospital Association Pipelines and Partnerships Team Award. From left are Lance Schiltz, continuous systems improvement developer; Katrice Sisson, community and donor relations manager; Roderick Baker, associate vice president, continuous systems improvement and innovation; Courtney Wieser, simulation lab technician; Rebecca Lamberty, chief administrative officer; Robbie Hoeg, chief operating officer; and Rahul Koranne, Minnesota Hospital Association CEO and president. Not pictured is Karla Eppler, director of learning and development.