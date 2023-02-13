Winona Health earned a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) 2022 Operational Excellence Award.
“There is an incredible amount of behind-the-scenes work that goes into implementing changes in stroke protocols and treatment,” said Chris Watras, D.O., stroke program director and emergency department physician. “This is an example of how our focus on continuous improvement drives high-quality care throughout Winona Health.”
The award stemmed from the transition from using one type of “clot-busting” drug to another, along with other stroke program updates to better assist staff providing care at the bedside. Transitioning to a clot-busting drug that is easier to prepare and faster to administer saves valuable time. Implementing these changes involved caregivers throughout the organization, including emergency and inpatient providers and nurses, pharmacists, and information technology experts.
“Health care is constantly changing, and we’re always doing what it takes to provide the best care,” said Kierstin Markey, R.N., emergency department nurse manager. “The changes we made not only affected processes in the emergency department, but also our inpatient pharmacy and all other inpatient units. Everyone drew on their unique expertise and did an outstanding job.”
A stroke occurs when a blood vessel to the brain is blocked by a clot or bursts, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients. During a stroke, the affected part of the brain begins to die. Quick treatment for stroke equates to less brain damage.
If a person experiencing “BE FAST” symptoms can be diagnosed quickly enough after symptom onset, they become potential candidates for clot-busting drug treatment.
For people experiencing “BE FAST” symptoms, time is of the essence due to treatment being time sensitive. Thinking “BE FAST” is a way to learn the warning signs for stroke:
Balance loss: Is coordination or balance suddenly difficult?
Eyesight changes: Is there a sudden change in vision?
Facial drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb?
Slurred speech: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
Time to call 9-1-1: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1, and get to a hospital immediately.
The award also recognizes the role of peer-to-peer collaboration in improving care. “We appreciate our collaborative relationship with stroke program managers at Mayo and Gundersen,” said Maria Pellowski, BSN, R.N., stroke program manager and emergency department nurse.
Winona Health has been an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital since 2014. It is staffed and equipped to quickly evaluate, stabilize, and provide lifesaving care for people experiencing a stroke. Emergency care providers also routinely collaborate with neurologists at neighboring health care systems regarding stroke patients.
Winona Health caregivers who championed this stroke program project include:
• Stroke Program Director and Emergency Department Physician Chris Watras, D.O.
• Stroke Program Manager and Emergency Department Registered Nurse Maria Pellowski, BSN, R.N.
• Emergency Department Nurse Manager Kierstin Markey, R.N.
• Hospitalist Physician Leads Jake Thomas, M.D., and Joseph Kaiya, M.D.
• Inpatient Nurse Manager Deb Kahoun, R.N., CCRN
• Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist Liz Rumpca, PharmD, BCPS
• Inpatient Informatics Pharmacist Levi Hattervig, PharmD
• Systems Analyst Lead MaryKaye Bunke
