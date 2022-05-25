Winona Health will observe the following holiday hours on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30: Urgent Care is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855 Mankato Avenue. All other Winona Health clinic locations, the Main Street Clinic, and Winona Home Medical will be closed. For more information on Urgent Care, visit www.winonahealth.org/uc.
During road construction, the entrance to Winona Health on Highway 61 near the Winona Family Y will always be open. People must continue to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when coming in to Winona Health. The Emergency Department at Winona Health, at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona, is always open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.