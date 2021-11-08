Everyone age 5 and older can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 at Winona Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue on the Winona Health campus.
No appointment is necessary. Those who wish to be vaccinated or to have their child vaccinated can walk in to the Parkview Office Building, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. As with all COVID-19 vaccinations, a 15-minute observation period following vaccination is required. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring an insurance card if available. Wear clothing that allows for quickly exposing the upper arm.
Please note: Vaccination clinic hours may vary during the holiday season and hours will be posted on www.winonahealth.org.
In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 and older, Winona Health continues to offer booster/third dose vaccinations for all vaccine types to those who meet the criteria as determined by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also available at Winona Health’s Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street in Rushford, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in vaccination is available at Rushford Clinic, but appointments preferred to reduce wait time.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19, can find more information including answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination on www.winonhealth.org.
Winona Health is also offering free flu vaccination to those aged 6 months and older in the walk-in vaccination clinic in the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
