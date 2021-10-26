The Winona Health Volunteers present the Fantasy of Trees & More on Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 19, 2021.
Fantasy of Trees & More, including one-of-kind holiday items will be on display in the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Participants can purchase any number of raffle tickets and place the tickets into entry boxes next to trees or items of their choice for a chance to win.
Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be for sale beginning Monday, November 8, in the clinic lobby at Winona Health. Winners will be drawn at noon on Friday, November 19.
Raffle tickets will be sold:
Monday-Friday, November 8-12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, November 13 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday-Thursday, November 15-18 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, November 19 — 8 a.m. to noon
Drawing:
Friday, November 19 — 12:15 p.m.
Those who enter do not need to be present to win. Proceeds will go toward patient and resident healthcare projects at Winona Health. Masking is required at Winona Health.
For more information, please visit winonahealth.org/fantasyoftrees or call Winona Health Volunteer Services at 507-457-4342.
