The Winona Health Volunteers present Fantasy of Trees & More in the Winona Health clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. The event runs from Monday, November 7, through Friday November 18, 2022.
Fantasy of Trees & More features a chance to win one-of-a-kind seasonal and holiday items. Participants can purchase any number of raffle tickets for a chance to win unique and beautiful seasonal décor and gifts, including creatively decorated trees and other winter-inspired items.
Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be sold from 9 a.m. on Monday, November 7, through 12 p.m. on Friday, November 18, in the clinic lobby at Winona Health. Winners will be drawn on Friday, November 18, at 12:15 p.m., and people do not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold on the following schedule:
Monday-Friday, November 7-11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, November 12 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday-Thursday, November 14-17 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, November 18 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward patient and resident healthcare projects at Winona Health.
Masks are required at Winona Health.
For more information, please visit winonahealth.org/fantasyoftrees, or call Winona Health Volunteer Services at 507-457-4342.
