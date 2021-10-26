The Winona Health Volunteers’ annual Holiday Happiness begins Wednesday, November 10, in the Glady D. Miller Gift Shop on the first floor of the hospital, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Holiday Happiness offers a festive variety of items including decorations, clothing and accessories, and gifts ranging from unique and useful kitchen items to beautiful puzzles.
Holiday Happiness is a festive way to begin the holiday season while supporting local health care. Proceeds go towards projects to benefit patients and residents at Winona Health.
Holiday Happiness hours run through December 23:
Nov. 10-12 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (featuring special bakery items)
Nov. 13 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
November 16 through December 23:
Mondays — closed
Tuesdays through Fridays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays — 9 a.m. to noon
Sundays — closed
Masking is required. For more information, contact the Winona Health Volunteer Office at 507-457-4342.
