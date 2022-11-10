Winona Health Volunteers are welcoming people who are interested in exploring volunteer opportunities.
“For those who are considering adding new, personally rewarding experiences to their lives, volunteering is a wonderful choice,” said Nancy Bachler, Winona Health Volunteers president. “We are a welcoming group, and volunteering offers so many benefits.”
Benefits of volunteering include making a difference in the lives of our patients and residents, meeting a diverse range of people, developing friendships, sharing your talents, being part of your community, feeling a sense of achievement and accomplishment, staying connected, adding experience to your resume and boosting your career options, being of service to others, and learning new skills and expanding upon existing ones.
Volunteer opportunities at Winona Health include greeting patients and visitors and answering questions at information desks, assisting with activities in senior living, long-term care, and memory care residences, helping in the gift shop, delivering mail or flowers, or planning and assisting with fundraising events, just to name a few.
Those who are interested or have questions are invited to contact Kris Walters, krwalters@winonahealth.org, or call the Winona Health Volunteers office at 507-457-4342. More information about the variety of volunteer opportunities available can be found at winonahealth.org/volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.