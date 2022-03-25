Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Light snow with winds diminishing this morning. Then clearing and sunshine this afternoon. High 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.