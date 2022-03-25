Winona Health Volunteers will host a book and gift sale through Collective Goods, Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The sale will be on the first floor of the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, Winona. Masking is required.
This fundraiser features high-quality new books and gifts that inform, enrich, entertain and inspire people of all ages. The Collective Goods selection includes books, gifts, household décor, gardening tools, educational toys, and much more. This is a wonderful opportunity to stock up on unique and useful gifts at reasonable prices.
All proceeds from the event will go towards Volunteer projects to benefit Winona Health patients and residents of Winona Health.
For more information, please contact the Winona Health Volunteer office at 507-457-4342.
