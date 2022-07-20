Winona Health offers COVID-19 vaccination for children 6 months through 4 years.
COVID-19 vaccinations are provided on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winona Health. Check-in is on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Children in this age group will receive their vaccination in the pediatric department.
The CDC recommends that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, get vaccinated.
Walk-in vaccinations are also available for people of all ages seeking their first COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose.
Throughout road construction, the road to Winona Health off Highway 61 next to the Winona Family Y will always be open.
Those who have questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and getting tested for COVID-19 at Winona Health, can find more information at www.winonahealth.org.
