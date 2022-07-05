Audiologist Kaitlyn Ostrowski has joined Winona Health. Dr. Ostrowski provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for hearing loss including amplification. She joins the local health care organization’s new Audiology department.
“Everyone you talk to at Winona Health genuinely cares about their patients and coworkers,” noted Dr. Ostrowski. “Every time you walk through the clinic you are greeted with smiles, and it feels warm and welcoming. I love the sense of community, and this seems like the perfect place to begin my career as an audiologist.”
Before beginning their own practice, audiologists have extensive experience caring for patients. Dr. Ostrowski has been caring for patients for more than three years.
“When seeing a patient for the first time, I begin my assessment by asking a lot of questions and listening to learn what’s going on. I find out what they want and need from me and then help them reach their hearing goals,” said Dr. Ostrowski. “A hearing aid is often the solution, but sometimes there are other strategies to help people improve their ability to hear. Mild hearing loss can be addressed as well. When a patient hasn’t been hearing for a while and you fit them with a hearing aid and you see their face light up when they can start hearing their loved one’s voice or other subtle sounds in the room – that’s rewarding.”
Dr. Ostrowski received her bachelor of science degree through the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire while studying communication sciences and disorders. She then received her Doctorate of Audiology through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point/Madison Consortium. She is certified by the American Board of Audiology and is a member of the Minnesota Academy of Audiology.
In her free time, Dr. Ostrowski enjoys fishing, golfing, being outside, and spending time with her husband and dog.
For more information about audiology services at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org/hear or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ostrowski, call 507-474-3065.
