The Winona Human Rights Commission has named the winners of their annual essay contest for area students in grades 9 through 12. The contestants wrote an essay based on one of four topics designated by the commission. The following is the list of winners and their topics:
• First place — Madison Gorka, junior, Cotter High School, “Individual freedom versus public responsibility; which is more important and why?”
• Second place — Mary Moore, junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”
• Third Place — Hannah Casselman, junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”
The essay contest winners will each be awarded a Visa gift card and a certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.