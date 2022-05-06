The Winona Human Rights Commission has named the winners of their annual essay contest for area students in grades 9 through 12. The contestants wrote an essay based on one of four topics designated by the commission. The following is the list of winners and their topics:

• First place Madison Gorka, junior, Cotter High School, “Individual freedom versus public responsibility; which is more important and why?”

• Second place — Mary Moore, junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”

• Third Place — Hannah Casselman, junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”

The essay contest winners will each be awarded a Visa gift card and a certificate.  