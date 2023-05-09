From: City of Winona
The City of Winona Water Department would like to advise consumers that the annual hydrant flushing program will begin on May 17 and continue through June 9. Please be advised that you may experience a decrease in water pressure and some discoloration of the water during this process. The pressure and discoloration are temporary, and if you do experience some discoloration, please run a cold water tap until the water clears. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but it is an important part of our water distribution system maintenance.
