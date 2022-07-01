Terri Karsten

At 10 a.m. on Monday, July 25, Terri Karsten will give a presentation “Perspectives of Ireland” to the Winona Learning Club at the Winona County History Center. Terri invites you to explore the Emerald Isle with her. From ancient tombs to medieval castles, from rocky shores to gently winding lanes, from iconic treasures such as Blarney Castle to the deeply personal cottage where Karsten's great grandfather was born, these stories and pictures offer a unique view of  Ireland, a land steeped in legends and beauty.