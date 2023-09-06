The Winona Public Library along with La Crescent, La Crosse County, La Crosse Public Libraries, and several partners are participating in the Driftless Regional Read with the theme of mental health.
Community members are tasked with reading “What Happened to You,” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey. According to the book’s publisher, “Through deeply personal conversations, Oprah Winfrey and renowned brain and trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry offer a groundbreaking and profound shift from asking ‘What’s wrong with you?’ to ‘What happened to you?’”
“What Happened to You” will be available in a Little Free Library near you and the Winona Public Library beginning the week of September 8. The library's Regional Read book discussion will be on Wednesday, October 4, from 2-3 p.m.
For information on various events happening between the bluffs, see the Driftless Regional Read Website at driftlessregionalread.com.
Other upcoming events include:
WINC (Winona in Nature and Community) Lake Walk and Gatherings
Join us for fun, educational, and interactive gatherings this fall: Friday, September 8, from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or Monday, September 18. We will meet at Lake Lodge (113 Lake Park Drive in Winona). Each event will provide a connection with nature, basic education, conversation and tips about mental health, activities, and an opportunity to stroll around the lake with others. These gatherings are led by local mental health providers and outdoor enthusiasts. Offerings are appropriate for individuals and families; children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The Winona in Nature Community Project (WINC), offered by Dharma River, is made possible by generous funding from the Winona Community Foundation, and these walks and gatherings are done in partnership with the Winona Public Library and the Driftless Regional Read.
WINC (Winona in Nature and Community) Nature Strolls
Join us for interactive nature strolls in our beautiful Winona community. The Winona in Nature Community Project (WINC) strolls focus on connecting people to nature and each other, with an emphasis on well-being. They are led by local mental health providers and outdoor enthusiasts. The WINC Project, led by Winona’s Dharma River organization, is made possible by generous funding from the Winona Community Foundation, and these strolls are done in partnership with the Winona Public Library the Driftless Regional Read. Stroll dates and times include Monday, September 11, from 10-11:15 a.m. on the Flyway Trail and Friday, October 6, from 10-11:15 a.m. at the Prairie Island Nature Trail. Registration is required. To register, go to driftlessregionalread.com.
Forest Bathing at Great River Bluff State Park
Enjoy Great River Bluffs State Park during a forest bathing program with Minnesota Naturalist Sara Holger on Sunday, September 24, at 10 a.m. Forest bathing is a practice in Japan known as shinrin yoku. During the process, practitioners are calm and quiet amongst trees while observing nature and practicing breathing exercises. Registration is required as space is limited. To register, go to driftlessregionalread.com. Attendees do not need to have a state park pass; one will be provided to you upon your arrival at the park.
