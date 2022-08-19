On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Park, join the three Winona Lions Clubs as they invite the community to celebrate the collaborative efforts of all who worked to make the Every Child’s Dream Playground a reality and raise funds to add pavilions and shade canopies to the green spaces around the already popular, all-inclusive playground.
This event is hosted by the Winona Rivertown Lions, the Winona Noon Lions, the Winona Sunset Lions, and the city of Winona. A $3 hot dog lunch will be available, along with various children’s activities, the opportunity to meet newly-crowned Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, local talent performances, emergency vehicles, and more. As needed, the alternative rain date will be Saturday, September 17.
Come enjoy the festivities. We made it happen together; now let’s celebrate together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.