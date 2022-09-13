On Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Park, join the three Winona Lions Clubs as they invite the community to celebrate the collaborative efforts of all who worked to make the Every Child’s Dream Playground a reality and raise funds to add pavilions and shade canopies to the green spaces around the already popular, all-inclusive playground.
This event is hosted by the Winona Rivertown Lions, the Winona Noon Lions, the Winona Sunset Lions, and the city of Winona. A $3 hot dog lunch will be available, along with various children’s activities, the opportunity to meet newly-crowned Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, local talent performances, emergency vehicles, and more.
Come enjoy the festivities. We made it happen together; now let’s celebrate together.
