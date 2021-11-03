Winona Police Department officers referred a 43-year-old Winona man to the county attorney for a potential charge of second-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed someone on October 29.
The victim reportedly was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested Bradley Michael McNally, 43, of Winona. McNally allegedly stabbed the victim’s stomach on the 1550 block of Circle Drive at 4:46 p.m. after the victim came to discuss money reportedly owed by McNally, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.