Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Police Department personnel arrested a 43-year-old Winona man on Monday, December 13, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of first-degree possession of narcotics.
Law enforcement personnel arrested Timothy Joseph Bruss at 11:13 a.m. on December 13. According to the report, they allegedly found about 250 grams of methamphetamine while doing a probation search of Bruss’ residence and vehicle on the 600 block of Fourth Street in Winona.
