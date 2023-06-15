The Winona Masonic Lodge 18 A.F. & A.M. would like to congratulate the recipients of the 2023 Winona Area Senior Scholarships! Each recipient will receive a $1,000 Scholarship. Below are this year's recipients of the Winona Masonic Lodge 18 (A.F. & A.M.) Winona Area Senior Scholarships:
- Molly Heinert
- Ava Pike
- Vianna O'Hara
This year the Masons are also pleased to announce the 2023 Winona Masonic Lodge 18 (A.F. & A.M.) Masonic Scholarship (students must be Masonically affiliated to be eligible for this scholarship), also $1,000:
- Natalie Horeck
We would also like to congratulate the 2023 La Crescent-Hookah Area Senior Scholarship recipients. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 Scholarship. Below are this year's recipients of the Winona Masonic Lodge 18 (A.F. & A.M.) La Crescent-Hookah Area Senior Scholarships:
- Olivia Meyer
- Lexi Loberg
- Kaitlyn Miller
We would like to congratulate the winners and thank all who took the time to apply. This year we had more than double the applications of previous years!
The Winona Masonic Lodge Scholarship Program awards up to six $1,000 scholarships (three in Winona and three in La Crescent-Hookah) each year to graduating high school seniors in the Winona and La Crescent-Hookah area, to be used during their first year of post secondary education.
Application for these scholarships are open to graduating seniors in the areas encompassing the Winona Area and La Crescent-Hookah school districts who are pursuing any area of post-secondary education, public or private. Criteria to be considered are Scholastic achievement, financial need, and involvement in school, community, and job activities — Masonic affiliation is not required.
