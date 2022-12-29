Winona Masonic Lodge leadership for 2023

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are (front row) Senior Steward Gabriel Payne, Jr. Deacon Josh Walters, Sr. Warden J.J. Pettit, Worshipful Master Tony Stango, Jr. Warden Daddio Mangum, Sr. Deacon Nathan Bergler, Jr. Steward Jonathan Schiller, and (back row) Tyler Tom Hill, Secretary Clint More, and LEO Jay Jensen.

On Tuesday, December 20, after a potluck dinner with family and friends, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge 18 were installed for 2023 at a public ceremony. Tony Stango was installed as Worshipful Master and looks forward to the year ahead, saying, “I am excited and honored to sit in the east this year, and I welcome people to come check out what we are about.” 

2023 Officers are: 

Worshipful Master — Tony Stango

Senior Warden — J.J. Pettit

Junior Warden — Daddio Mangum

Senior Deacon — Nathan Bergler

Junior Deacon — Josh Walters

Senior Steward — Gabriel Payne

Junior Steward — Jonathan Schiller

Secretary — Clint More 

Assistant Secretary — Daddio Mangum

Treasurer — Mike (Al) Paffrath

Tyler — Thomas Hill

Lodge Education Officer (LEO) — Jay Jensen

Marshal — Larry Lyman 

Chaplain — Joshua Horeck 

Having been chartered on January 8, 1857, Winona Lodge 18 predates both the municipality of Winona and the state of Minnesota. In its 166 years, the lodge has served the area from various locations including the famous Masonic Theatre building at Fifth and Main streets and now at the corner of Fifth and North Baker streets. 

Masons look to aid their communities. Currently, the Masons host multiple blood drives per year, fund the Coats for Character Program at Winona Public Schools, co-sponsor the Books for Newborns program at Winona Health, provide scholarships to Winona and La Crescent seniors, and support various other activities throughout the year. 

Meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month. Dinner is at 6 p.m. (open to all), and the monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. More information can be found at our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/winonamasons18 or our website www.lodgelocator.com/winona-18. 