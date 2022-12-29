On Tuesday, December 20, after a potluck dinner with family and friends, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge 18 were installed for 2023 at a public ceremony. Tony Stango was installed as Worshipful Master and looks forward to the year ahead, saying, “I am excited and honored to sit in the east this year, and I welcome people to come check out what we are about.”
2023 Officers are:
Worshipful Master — Tony Stango
Senior Warden — J.J. Pettit
Junior Warden — Daddio Mangum
Senior Deacon — Nathan Bergler
Junior Deacon — Josh Walters
Senior Steward — Gabriel Payne
Junior Steward — Jonathan Schiller
Secretary — Clint More
Assistant Secretary — Daddio Mangum
Treasurer — Mike (Al) Paffrath
Tyler — Thomas Hill
Lodge Education Officer (LEO) — Jay Jensen
Marshal — Larry Lyman
Chaplain — Joshua Horeck
Having been chartered on January 8, 1857, Winona Lodge 18 predates both the municipality of Winona and the state of Minnesota. In its 166 years, the lodge has served the area from various locations including the famous Masonic Theatre building at Fifth and Main streets and now at the corner of Fifth and North Baker streets.
Masons look to aid their communities. Currently, the Masons host multiple blood drives per year, fund the Coats for Character Program at Winona Public Schools, co-sponsor the Books for Newborns program at Winona Health, provide scholarships to Winona and La Crescent seniors, and support various other activities throughout the year.
Meetings are on the first Tuesday of the month. Dinner is at 6 p.m. (open to all), and the monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. More information can be found at our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/winonamasons18 or our website www.lodgelocator.com/winona-18.
