The Winona Masonic Lodge Scholarship Program awards up to six $1,000 scholarships (three in Winona and three in La Crescent-Hokah) each year to graduating high school seniors in the Winona and La Crescent-Hokah areas, to be used during their first year of postsecondary education.
Application for this scholarship is open to graduating seniors in the areas encompassing the Winona Area and La Crescent-Hokah school districts who are pursuing any area of postsecondary education, public or private. Criteria to be considered are scholastic achievement, financial need, and involvement in school, community, and job activities. Masonic affiliation is not required.
All application materials must be postmarked no later than March 29, 2023.
For more information or for an application, contact Winona Masonic Lodge #18 at winonalodge18@gmail.com.
