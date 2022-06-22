Winona Municipal Band will perform on June 22, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will perform: “The Star-Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “Thundercrest” by Eric Osterling; “And Hold In Memory …” by Johnnie Vinson; “Irving Berlin’s Songs For America” by Berlin, arranged by Swearingen; “Bohemian Scene” arranged by Albert Davis; “Dreaming Winds” by James Christensen; “Tropico Paso Doble” by Frank Cofield; “The National Game” by Sousa, arranged by Brion; “Selections from ‘Grease’” arranged by Bocook; and “America The Beautiful” Ward arranged by Dragon.
