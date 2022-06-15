Winona Municipal Band will perform for its first show of the season on June 15, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park Bandshell. The band will play “The Star Spangled Banner” arranged by Bowles; “Burst Of Flame March” by Richard Bowles; “Nimrod” from “Enigma Variations” by Elgar, arranged by Bocook; “Pageant” by Vincent Persichetti; “The Syncopated Clock” by Anderson, arranged by Warrington; “Springtime Ride” by Erika Svanoe; “El Capeo” by Parera, arranged by Walters; “The Batman Theme” by Elfman, arranged by Story; “The Northern Pines” by John P. Sousa; and highlights from “Guardians of the Galaxy” arranged by Michael Brown.
