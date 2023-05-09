A tradition that began over 60 years ago will take place soon. The Winona Noon Lions will be selling their high-quality brooms at two locations — on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, at Midtown Foods from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20, at Pac ‘n Mail (corner of Mankato and Broadway) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Noon Lions are the oldest Lions Club in the southeastern eight counties of Minnesota. We have served Winona and the surrounding area since 1935. We thank you for your support through the years and look forward to your continued support in years to come. If you like making new friends while making a difference in your world, call 507-458-6315. Where there is a need, there is a Lion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.