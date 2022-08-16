Have you been wanting to replace your tired, old worn-out broom and were waiting for a Lions broom sale? Well, wait no more. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, the Lions will be selling brooms near the entrance to Hy-Vee in Winona.
This fundraising event has long been a tradition of the Winona Noon Lions. For over 60 years, we have sold brooms to the local community. The proceeds from our sale help to fund our many community projects.
The quality brooms we offer for sale include: push brooms, warehouse brooms (large corn brooms), household brooms (smaller corn brooms), angle brooms, soft sweep brooms, whisk brooms, and our newest broom — the children’s broom, which is actually a long-handled whisk broom.
So, say goodbye to that tattered old broom, and be the first one in your neighborhood with a brand new 2022 Lions broom.
