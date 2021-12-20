The Winona Noon Lions filled 400 meals for families in need. This tradition has long been a mainstay of the Noon Lions. Together with a Rivertown Lion and a couple Sunset Lions and children of Noon Lions, the evening was filled with bustling and laughter.
Each year, the Noon Lions team up with Winona Volunteer Services to make this offering in hope of bringing holiday cheer to those less fortunate. Christmas is a true season of giving and the Lions and friends look forward to this project every year.
On behalf of all Winona Lions, we wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday season.
