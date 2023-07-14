The Noon Lions resumed their long tradition of hosting the clients and staff of Winona’s DAC and ORC at a picnic in the park. Lions and their guests enjoyed a gorgeous afternoon at the Irv Gepner Lion’s Pavilion in East Lake Park. Lions served a picnic lunch, consisting of sloppy Joes, potato chips, beans, fruit salad, pop, and an ice cream treat for their dessert. High fives and laughter filled the air.
This event is Noon Lions’ way of thanking these individuals for their contribution to the Winona community. The Lions call the event, “The DAC/ORC Picnic”; however, the guests call this day, “The Lions’ Picnic.” Both are correct.
The Lions wish to thank the ORC and DAC for all they do to enhance our region.
