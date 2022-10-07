Winona ORC announced today that Canadian Pacific (CP), through its “CP Has Heart” community investment program, provided $5,000 to fund two additional AEDs, backup AED batteries, four new CPR dummies, and two sets of AED training pads.
All Winona ORC employees are required to be trained in CPR after being hired and every two years after. The new AEDs have been placed strategically in the building, allowing easier access to the lifesaving equipment.
CP operates in the United States and Canada. Winona ORC is a 501c3 registered nonprofit organization that serves over 150 individuals with disabilities in Winona County. Winona ORC’s programs include vocational counseling, comprehensive job-related skill training, and meaningful employment through on-site employment, community-based employment, or direct hire. Winona ORC’s services include confidential document shredding, commercial laundry, light production, janitorial services, and groundskeeping. Visit www.winonaorc.org, or call 507-452-1855 for more information.
