For years, Winona has strived to become a mecca for outdoor recreation in Southeast Minnesota. From hiking in the bluffs to paddling in the backwaters, from mountain biking at Prairie Island to cross-country skiing at St. Mary’s, there’s truly something for everyone here in Winona.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative (WOC) seeks to promote inclusion and accessibility to the outdoors through community partnerships and educational programming directed at reducing barriers to recreation.
The WOC accomplishes its mission by providing free monthly gatherings in the outdoors, workshops that dive deeper into specific forms of recreation, as well as guided trips and retreats. The WOC will soon have outdoor recreation equipment rentals available through a member-driven retail shop called Base Camp Provisions. The goal of the rental shop is to lower cost-prohibiting barriers that often deter people from trying new forms of recreation by providing more affordable access to equipment.
Between April 22 and May 21, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative will be hosting a month-long fundraising effort we call the Annual Campaign. This endeavor raises dollars to support operational expenses that feed into the impactful programming we offer. This is where you come in! We are grateful for the continued support from the Winona community.
Not sure how to contribute? We’re happy to share a handful of ways that you can get involved with our organization. If you have the means, we encourage you to give through a monetary donation. We cannot express enough how much every dollar counts. Donations of any size make an incredible difference for a small nonprofit like ours.
We understand that a financial gift is not possible for everybody. A few other ways to support our cause are to share our story with friends and family, make donations of new or used gear to our up-and-coming gear rental shop, volunteer your time with our organization, or simply attend one of our Annual Campaign events.
Throughout the campaign, the collaborative will be hosting a series of events to connect with community members and celebrate the outdoors. If you’re interested in learning more about the collaborative’s upcoming campaign events or to make a donation, head to our website: www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.