The Winona Outdoor Collaborative (WOC) is proud to participate in the 14th annual Give to the Max Day on Thursday, November 17. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond.
The WOC’s mission is to increase accessibility and inclusion in outdoor recreation. The team at the WOC passionately believes in the importance of nature as a tool for living a healthy lifestyle. These resources should be accessible to all. However, a number of individuals face a myriad of barriers that prevent them from equitably accessing nature. The WOC exists to address these barriers and lessen the gaps various demographics of people face in getting outdoors, in order to create an outdoors that is truly welcoming to all.
The WOC is raising operational funds to support the work they do. All donations raised will go directly towards the behind-the-scenes expenses that support WOC programs and services.
To participate in Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Give to the Max’s “Early Giving” period begins November 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on November 17, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies the WOC for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation.
