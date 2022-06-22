Winona P.E.O. nominee wins scholarship

Winona Chapter AP of P.E.O. (a Philanthropic Educational Organization for women) is pleased to announce that their nominee, Jennifer Connell, daughter of Jim and Becky Connell, has received the P.E.O. Scholar Award to support the completion of her medical degree at Vanderbilt University. This award is a competitive, merit-based award that recognizes academic excellence and achievement by women in doctoral-level programs. P.E.O. Scholars have demonstrated their ability to make significant contributions in their chosen field of study.
Jennifer graduated from Shell Lake, Wis., high school and graduated from Winona State University with highest honors. She majored in molecular biology and minored in psychology and biochemistry and was very involved in research, service and leadership during her undergraduate years. She presented scientific research at a national conference, volunteered at Gundersen Health System and formed a campus organization to facilitate service to the Special Olympics. She is entering her fourth and final year of medical school and plans to pursue a residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in critical care.
Chapter AP has been a part of the Winona community since 1928 and has been contributing toward supporting women reach their education goals since that time. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all its members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.