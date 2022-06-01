There’s one in every crowd who’s very rude.
There’s one who’s on a cell phone way too much.
There’s one whose jokes are always really crude
And one who’s clueless, truly out of touch.
Most folks have flaws and quirks. Would you agree?
Of course, that’s not the case for you and me.”
- Excerpt from “Spunky Grandmas and Other Amusing Characters”
Winona writer Ken Mogren recently authored of book of comical poems, with illustrations by Winona native Joella Goyette. The book, “Spunky Grandmas and Other Amusing Characters,” is a collection of hilarious tales of human oddities.
Human behavior can be truly outrageous, and in this humorous collection of sonnets, Ken Mogren waxes poetic about the quirks and qualms of the human race.
Egged on by the fantastic illustrations of Joella Goyette, these well-crafted tales will have tears of mirth rolling down your cheeks.
While the stories of simple-mindedness, revenge and battles of wits, or lack thereof, contained in this collection are fictional, many are inspired by real events. There is no doubt that certain characters will resemble folks you have encountered in your own life.
Broken up into themes, such as quirky men, farts, animals who drink, crabby old ladies, and rednecks, one thing is clear: No matter who you are or where you are, you will always find yourself surrounded by nuts … and you, of course, are the only sane one of the lot.
From spunky grandmas, to raging toddlers, to chronic complainers, this is the perfect collection for anyone so frustrated with the day-to-day that they need to laugh.
“Ken Mogren’s sense of humor feels like the first warm breeze after a long winter. His quirky worldview, deft turn of phrase, and courageous (and hilarious) use of the sonnet artform make ‘Spunky Grandmas and Other Amusing Characters’ a literary treasure,” Winona Post Publisher Patrick Marek said.
Ken Mogren worked in the insurance industry for 43 years after graduating from Winona State University with a degree in English and psychology. Since retirement, he has reemerged into the realm of creative writing, specializing in his own particular brand of sonnets.
Joella Goyette is making her debut as an illustrator with “Spunky Grandmas and Other Amusing Characters.” Originally from Winona, she is currently attending Minneapolis College of Art and Design pursuing a BFA in 2-D animation.
